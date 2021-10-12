“Still enjoying love.” Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with colleagues from the set of the Friends special

A special episode of the cult series premiered almost a week ago Friends… Actress Jennifer Aniston pleased with a touching photo from the set Friends: Reunion…

Jennifer Aniston posted on her Instagram a photo of the moment when she and her colleagues on the set of the special episode of Friends are taking a selfie. And she said that she continues to enjoy the love that she and her colleagues received after the film Friends: Reunion aired. And she thanked her fans for her.

“Still enjoying the love from Friends: Reunion… Thank you to each of you ❤️ ”, – she wrote.

Among the photos she posted are selfies with Friends season 1 director James Burroughs, whom Aniston named “dad ”and“ legendary ”. And also a funny photo with David Schwimmer and Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, which she captioned: “When two completely different worlds collide … David Schwimmer’s face speaks for itself.” And showed a caricature of Friends: Reunion, published in The New Yorker magazine.

Recall the premiere of a special episode Friends – Friends: Reunion took place on May 27. The first viewers of the film wrote on social networks that they could not hold back tears while watching it.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, she also delighted fans of the series Courteney Cox with publications in social networks. Together with British singer Ed Sheeran, she recreated Monica and Ross’s dance from a 1999 episode.