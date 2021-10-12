Sutormin about the words about Zenit’s farm clubs: “Before the match with Orenburg, Dzyuba came up:” Did they really say something to you before the game with us? ” – Football

Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Alexei Sutormin reacted to the talk that Sochi and his former team Orenburg are St. Petersburg’s farm clubs.

– How do you feel about the talk that Sochi is the farm of Zenit?

– It’s funny to read that. They wrote about Orenburg in exactly the same way. I have a cool example from life that completely destroys all rumors. This was my first game for Orenburg: they hosted Zenit at home. After the first half they were losing 0: 2, but at the beginning of the second one they managed to win back one goal. It was wildly hot outside. Dima Andreev played in our team – at that time he was about 37 – he personally played the whole match with Dzyuba…. You should have seen Dima after the match …

– What happened?

– He gave absolutely all his strength. Understand, wild heat, age … Dima was exhausted, and the whole next day the masseurs were conjuring around him. It was not easy for him, but he gave himself up to the game completely … After what I saw in the locker room … When people say that someone is not running on purpose, it is nonsense. I myself gave all my strength that day. We lost with a minimum score: we came to the locker room, everyone was very upset. After all this, reading statements about pharma is simply ridiculous.

On the fifth day of my stay at Zenit – just before the match with Orenburg – Dzyuba came up to me with the words: “Did they really say something to you before the match with us?” I replied, “Of course not. We always fought, and you yourself remember very well that it was not easy for you with us, ”Sutormin said.