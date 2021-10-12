Sutormin: there was a tactic before the national team – it’s better not to eat somewhere, but I won’t pass by the sweets

Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Alexey Sutormin told about the rules of nutrition in the national team.

“Yes, there is a ban on sugar consumption in the national team. In general, I was a decent sweet tooth: chocolates, ice cream, sugary drinks … There was even a tactic: better somewhere and something we won’t eat, but I won’t pass by sweets. Frankly, before getting into the national team, I promised to consume less sugar. But I couldn’t do it: it was hard for me to refuse.

It’s easier in the club. Yes, of course, there is sweet, but not in huge portions. In the national team, there was a ten-day stretch when they did without sugar. I will not lie: I thought that I could not stand it. But as a result I got used to it, and now I feel as calm as possible. Even if there is a treat in the closet at home, then I pass by.

In the first days after returning home, there was no withdrawal … Although in the first days at the training camp, of course, it was hard. For some reason, there was a feeling that I wanted to eat more. In the end, I did it. After arriving home, I myself was surprised that it was so easy to come to this ”, – said Sutormin in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Salavat Murtazin.