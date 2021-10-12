Former footballer of the Russian national team Igor Kolyvanov shared his opinion on the victory of the national team over Slovenia with a score of 2: 1 in the qualification of the World Cup – 2022.

– Why is there such a difference in the game of the national team in the first and second half of the meeting?

– In the first half, there were quick attacks, creating chances. In the second half of the meeting, three or four chances were created in counterattacks. Perhaps a soft field, got tired, a sticky game went. And it is not always possible to give the last transfer or complete the combination. The last minutes turned out to be valid, but in general the match turned out better than against Slovakia. And so, we must congratulate the guys.

– What can you say about the first ball you missed under Karpin?

– We began to throw ourselves one by one on the opponent, somehow the Slovenes played a combination very easily. Nicely scored, do not find fault. Well, it had to happen someday. It’s good that we were leading with two goals.

– In the second half, Clouds approached the goal a couple of times, why don’t they hit?

– They cross each other, I don’t know why. I can’t get into the heads of the players. Kerzhakov as he said: “I beat, I beat and I will beat.” This is how the attackers should turn a blind eye to their partners, and just get into the goal, moreover, it is good for the ball to fly. If you do not beat, then they will never score. Thank you for having such defensive scorers, ”Kolyvanov said in an interview with Match TV correspondent Alexander Troitsky.

The Russian national team scored 19 points and came out on top in Group H, overtaking Croatia, which has 17 points.