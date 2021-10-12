The captain of the Russian national team responded to the claims against Dzyuba :: Football :: RBC Sport

Alexey Sutormin believes that Artyom Dziuba had objective reasons to refuse to be called up to the Russian national team

Photo: Artem Dzyuba – center (Getty Images)



Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national football team Alexei Sutormin, who was the captain of the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against the Slovenes, said that he accepts the choice of Artem Dziuba. Earlier, Dziuba, who was the captain of the Russian national team on a permanent basis from 2018 to 2021, refused to be called up for the October matches, citing lack of physical fitness.

“I admit that Artyom had objective reasons. Since he decided to do just that, then, in his opinion, he did everything right. We must accept Dziuba’s choice and move on. It cannot be said that Dziuba set the national team up. Probably, now everyone says so, because Artem got in good shape, started to score. But when he was not at the September matches, everyone was silent. Dziuba, taking into account his experience and age, himself can assess his condition “, – quotes Sutormina” Championship “.

Dziuba was named the player of the month of the Russian championship at the end of September. The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin included the 33-year-old striker in the extended list of players called up for the October matches with Slovaks and Slovenes. But even before the final list was announced, Dzyuba, who had previously had a conflict with Karpin, refused the challenge.

The Russian national team after winning the selection match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) came out on top in Group H. Dziuba in his explanation emphasized that his decision was temporary and he was interested in being called up to the national team for the decisive matches in November …