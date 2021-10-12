The German national team reached the World Cup – 2022, North Macedonia – Germany – 0: 4, October 11, 2021

The ex-coach of Bayern Munich knows no defeat as head coach of the national team.

Germany made it to the 2022 World Cup first. Are we expecting the second finalist on Tuesday?

Germany is the first national team to win a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar (the hosts are exempted from the selection). Command Hans-Dieter Flick dealt with North Macedonia: the Germans scored four goals and took revenge for their home defeat in March.

Werner’s take in three minutes

From the first minutes the Germans fell on the gates Dimitrievski table… Flick’s team struck 14 shots, but managed to score only at the beginning of the second half. Thomas Muller, who only gets younger over the years, performed an excellent transfer to Kaya Havertza, he did not miss at close range.

The second goal came in 20 minutes. Müller has a goal pass again: he perfectly hung into the penalty area on Timo Werner… A few moments later the third ball flew into the gates of North Macedonia – Werner scored a double. The Chelsea striker has had a perfect run in recent internationals with five goals and one assist in five games.

Five wins in a row

Put a point in the match Jamal Musiala – 4: 0. For the 18-year-old midfielder, this goal was the first for the national team. Having defeated North Macedonia, the Germans scored 21 points and became out of reach of competitors. By the way, three of the four goals in this game were scored by the Chelsea players.

The German national team has two meetings left in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup: it will host Liechtenstein and play away with Armenia. After the appointment of Flick as head coach, the Bundestim has five wins in five games, and the goal difference is 18: 1. In September, the Germans beat Liechtenstein (2: 0), Armenia (6: 0) and Iceland (4: 0), and in October they were stronger than Romania (2: 1) and now North Macedonia (4: 0).





