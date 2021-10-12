The head of the RFU called the question of inviting Dziuba to the national team provocative :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Alexander Dyukov, the head coach of the Russian national team will decide himself who will be summoned to the November training camp.

The question of inviting Zenit striker Artem Dziuba to the Russian national team for matches with Cyprus and Croatia is provocative, said the head of the RFU Alexander Dyukov.

“Let’s go without provocative questions. You already asked this question. The coach invited Artyom, which means that he thought that Artyom could be useful to the team. The coach will decide who to call for the November matches, “- quotes the words of Dyukov” Sport-Express “.

Earlier, Dziuba refused to be called up to the Russian national team for the October matches of the national team. The forward said that he was not in optimal shape and considered it wrong to take someone else’s place. Later, the head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, announced his reluctance to persuade Dziuba to play for the national team.

The Russian national team won the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

After 8 rounds, the Russian national team with 19 points tops the standings. In second place is the Croatian team with 17 points.

In the remaining two matches, the Russian national team will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with Croatia (November 14).