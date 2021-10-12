The IOC names the winners of the women’s relay at the OI-2014 after the cancellation of the results of Zaitseva

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) redistributed the results of the women’s biathlon relay at the Sochi Olympics.

The reason for this decision was the cancellation of the results of the Russian Olga Zaitseva.

Photo: © International Biathlon Union

The silver medals of the Russian national team went to the Norwegians Fani Birkeland, Tiril Eckhoff, Ann Christine Flatland and Tore Berger. Bronze went to Czech women Eva Puskarchikova, Gabriele Koukalova, Jitka Landova and Veronika Vitkova. Zaitseva, Yana Romanova, Olga Vilukhina and Ekaterina Shumilova ran for the Russian team in the women’s relay. The victory was won by the Ukrainian team consisting of Vita Semerenko, Yulia Dzhima, Vali Semerenko and Elena Bilosyuk.

In 2017, Zaitseva, along with Romanova and Vilukhina, were barred from participating in the Olympic Games for life on charges of violating anti-doping rules. In September 2020, Romanova and Vilukhina were fully acquitted, and Zaitseva’s appeal was partially satisfied. The court overturned her life suspension from participation in the Olympic Games, but found guilty of substitution of urine analysis and the use of a prohibited substance.

The accusations against the athletes were based on the testimony of the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov. Later, independent experts admitted that Rodchenkov’s signature on this testimony was a forgery.