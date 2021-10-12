The Japanese were delighted with the performance of Tuktamysheva – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/12/2021

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/tuktamysheva-1754128266.html

The Japanese fell in love with a Russian figure skater

The Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan has published an article on the participation of Russian figure skaters in the international tournament Finlandia Trophy 2021.

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan published an article about the participation of Russian figure skaters in the international tournament Finlandia Trophy 2021. The competition took place on Sunday evening, the entire podium was occupied by Russians. Kamila Valieva won world records in a free program (174.31 points) and in total points (249.24), Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (233.30) became second, Alena Kostornaya (218.83) became the third. 24-year-old Tuktamysheva took first place in the short program, gaining 81.53 points, which is her best result in the entire history. The publication caused an active response from readers in the comments. “Lisa is great! Despite her age, she was able to update her record”, – posted by user Yai. “I love Tuktamysheva! Triple axel is her strong point!” – said Sak. “I am Japanese, so I support Japanese athletes, but the Russians are performing very well now, especially Tuktamyshev. I hope the Beijing Olympics will not be canceled,” Atk said. “Is it possible that Wakaba Higuchi, Mana Kawabe and Hana Yoshida (Japanese skaters – Ed.) Will not be able to score as many points as Tuktamysheva, even if they jump a triple axel? ” – asked Qyi. “Perhaps this time all six participants of the Grand Prix will be from Russia”, – suggested Dru. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

