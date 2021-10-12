The kiss scene between Damon and Affleck was removed from the movie “The Last Duel”

The actors joke that the time for their on-screen kiss hasn’t come yet.

On October 28, a new film by Ridley Scott “The Last Duel” will be released in Russian cinemas – a historical thriller about chivalrous France, in which Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver starred. Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

In one of the interviews, the actors said that in the original script of the film there was a moment where the characters of Damon and Affleck kissed. Later, this scene was changed to the fact that the first one kneels in front of the second.

“This would be our first on-screen kiss,” the ET edition quotes Damon. “We’ll have to wait,” Affleck added ironically.

The actors said that the director crossed out this explicit scene at the very beginning of work.

“Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good,” Ben explained. “These two characters hate each other, it was really fun,” said Matt.

Recall that both actors are old friends and often make fun of each other.

