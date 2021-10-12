“The last match I will play for Dynamo. Ovechkin gave a detailed interview before the start of the NHL season

Forward of the Washington Capitals and the Russian national team Alexander Ovechkin gave an interview to his wife Anastasia Shubskaya, the conversation was recorded specifically for Match TV. During the conversation, the forward spoke about the conclusion of a new five-year contract with Washington, pursuit of Wayne Gretzky in the list of the best snipers of the National Hockey League (NHL), and also shared his memories of winning the Stanley Cup.
On the extension of the contract with “Washington”
At the end of July, the Capitals announced a new five-year contract with their 36-year-old captain. Ovechkin will earn $ 47.5 million under the new contract ($ 9.5 million per year). Almost a month before that, the striker was in the status of an unlimited free agent and could sign an agreement with any NHL team.
The Russian’s previous contract with Washington was in effect for 13 years, according to which Ovechkin earned $ 124 million ($ 9.5 million a year). The striker was drafted by the club in 2004 under the overall first number and has been playing for the Capitals since 2005.
“It didn’t take very long (negotiations on a new contract – Vedomosti. Sport). There were at most five meetings with the general manager. We were waiting for the moment when the salary ceiling will be clear, when it will be clear whether it will grow or not. It remained in the same place, so we came up with these numbers and dates. I think both sides are happy and I look forward to when the new season kicks off. “
In the first leg of the 2021/22 regular season, Washington will play the New York Rangers on the night of October 13-14. However, it is not a fact that Ovechkin will be on the ice in the starting game – he missed the last few training sessions due to injury.
About where he will end his career
Ovechkin began his professional career in 2001 at Dynamo Moscow, when he was 16 years old. Two years later, the striker became a key player in the blue and white, he played in 53 of 60 matches in the Super League and scored 23 points, at the end of the season Ovechkin was recognized as the best left-handed striker of the championship. According to the forward, he is going to play at least one more match for Dynamo.
“After my contract in Washington, I will play the last game for Dynamo, and after that I will announce my retirement. I think it will be right for the fans, and for all my family and friends to watch my last game. “
About a foreigner as head coach of the Russian national team
The Russian national hockey team has never been headed by a foreigner. Ovechkin did not rule out that a foreign coach may work with the team in the future. “If he is stronger than the Russian specialist, why not? Look at the same football, volleyball. Everything is possible. The most important thing is that it does not harm the development of hockey, otherwise everything can be. “
In September, the leadership of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHL) announced that Alexei Zhamnov would be the head coach of the team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing (Ovechkin is going to the tournament).
On the list of the best snipers in NHL history
Alexander Ovechkin continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record. Canadian record – 894 goals, he retired in 1999. On account of Ovechkin 730 goals, in the list of the best scorers in the history of the NHL, the Russian is sixth, behind the top 5 by one goal. In addition to Gretzky, he is ahead of Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766) and Gordie Howe (801).
“[Разговоры о возможном рекорде] not that they don’t press. I just got used to it after scoring 600 goals. Every goal is counted again, and in every interview I am asked about this record. It is honorable that you are compared to such a great player, but there is no point in thinking ahead so much. You just have to enjoy the moment. ”
Investing in a women’s football club from Washington
In early May, Ovechkin became an investor in the Washington Spirit team, playing in the US National Women’s Football League (NWSL). Then the Russian said that his mother, two-time Olympic basketball champion Tatyana Ovechkina, inspired him to make this decision: “I think it is important to support women and professional athletes not only in the United States, but all over the world. My wife and I love to watch and go to football and baseball. “
In a new interview, Ovechkin revealed more details. “They called David, our marketing agent, and offered to co-founder the women’s team. Since I love football, we thought why not. I am a huge fan of all the Washington teams, and co-founding a local club, why not. It’s not that pretentious, but status, to say that I am a co-owner of a football team. It also helps local teams develop. This is the right step on our part. “
About his hockey school
In June 2021, it became known that Tatiana Navka’s ice arena was being prepared for construction in Moscow. The sports complex will be located in Mnevniki. The construction will bear the name of the Russian figure skater, but the complex will accommodate not only her grounds. In particular, the arena will host the Alexander Ovechkin hockey academy together with a children’s school and physical training and rehabilitation centers.
“This will be a large-scale project, the school named after Alexander Ovechkin – Ovi-School. There will be two ice and two small rolls, – said the forward. – The first three years we will take several ages and begin to gain experience and knowledge that will help us in the future. And then we will assemble a full team, there will be a place for parents and for children with accommodation, there will be a school and a medical center. Large professional training center.
I have plans to combine all this with Russian, Canadian, American and European clubs. Now Ovi-cap is taking place, 12 teams are participating there, one from the Czech Republic. And when we have our own ice and a place to place all the athletes, everyone will want to get there. It will be a very prestigious tournament. “
On winning the 2018 Stanley Cup
Three years ago, the Russian, together with the Capitals, won the first Stanley Cup in the club’s history, becoming the most valuable player in the tournament and the first Russian hockey player to win a trophy as captain.
“It seems to have been erased from my memory. I was so happy, content. We went to this so much! There were defeats, disappointments. If you remember, then we were losing 0: 2 to Columbus in the first round. There were only a few seconds left until the final whistle, and I remember how I looked at you, whoever I prayed for it to end quickly. But we won and achieved our goal. This is probably the most difficult and joyful event in my hockey career. “