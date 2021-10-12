The leader of the Russian national team at the 2018 Olympics returned to SKA after a failure in the NHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Petersburg club signed a one-year contract with Nikita Gusev

The SKA Kontinental Hockey League club has signed a contract with the Russian striker Nikita Gusev. This was reported on the club’s website.

It is noted that the contract with the player will be valid until April 30 next year.

The striker played for the St. Petersburg team from 2015 to 2019 and ranks second in the team’s top scorers list. For 272 matches with SKA, he earned 318 (104 + 214) points.

After SKA, the striker moved to the National Hockey League (NHL). Initially, he signed a contract with Vegas, but never played a single match for the team. Three months after signing the contract, Gusev was traded to New Jersey, for which he played until April of this year, until the contract was terminated with him. The last team of Gusev in the NHL was Florida.

In 2018, Gusev took part in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. He became the team’s top scorer with 4 goals and 8 assists. In South Korea, the national team won the Olympics for the first time in 26 years, beating Germany in the final – 4: 3 (OT). The last time the hockey players of the united CIS national team managed to achieve such a result, they beat the Canadians in the final with a score of 3: 1 in 1992.