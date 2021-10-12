“The longer Karpin is with the team, the more it adds”

Football manager Alexei Safonov shared his opinion on the victory of the Russian national team over Slovenia in the qualification of the 2022 World Cup.

– How do you like the match of the Russian national team?

– I liked. As the Russians say, until the cock bites. I predicted that ours would not lose to Slovenia. Moreover, the Croats also lost points with the Slovaks. Now we are in the first place. We played well today, we might not have won, but everything turned out in our favor. We fought, scored great goals. Still, the decisive game was against Slovakia, which is head and shoulders above Slovenia.

– It turns out that this is the only reason for the good performance of the national team?

– We shouldn’t belittle the merit of our players. We won. We scored two goals, we could have scored more. The coach is working. The longer Karpin is with the team, the more she adds. He was preparing for the match, developing tactics, studying the opponent, communicating with the players. They go out and fight for their country. We have no other players.

– Will the missed ball affect the players?

– No. Missed and missed. Moreover, Ilicic scored a great goal, in the style of Gavrilov. Increasingly, the attackers are trying to punch as hard as possible, to break the net, but here – he just put the ball into the corner, like into a pocket on billiards.

– And from ours whom would you single out?

– The whole team. Miranchuk added creativity, Fomin played well. I liked Smolov today. Safonov also looked decent, – said Alexey Safonov in an interview with Match TV correspondent Alexander Troitsky.

The Russian national team scored 19 points and came out on top in Group H, overtaking Croatia, which has 17 points.