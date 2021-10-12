The main Russian issues in the new season of the NHL

The 105th season of the National Hockey League (NHL) kicks off on October 13. The Russian Olympic team will mainly be formed of players from the overseas league, so the fans will be especially closely watched in the upcoming tournament. “Vedomosti. Sport ”answers the main questions about the prospects of the leading Russian players.
Will Ovechkin come close to Gretzky’s record?
July 27, 2021 Alexander Ovechkin signed a new five-year contract with the Washington Capitals with a cap hit (average annual salary) of $ 9.5 million. Now the main intrigue until the end of his career in the NHL is not whether he can win the Stanley Cup again is it possible), but whether Ovechkin will be able to surpass Wayne Gretzky’s “eternal” record for the number of goals scored in the regular season. The great Canadian has 894 goals, the Russian has 730.
This means that Ovechkin needs to score an average of 33 goals in each of his five seasons. For a striker who has scored 50 or more goals in eight seasons (most recently in 2018/19), the task seems feasible. It is clear that the 36-year-old hockey player will not get younger, and it cannot be ruled out that his performance will fall. Injuries can prevent the record from breaking – due to several injuries, the ending of last season for Ovechkin turned out to be crumpled.
But even if health does not fail, not everything depends on the captain of the Capitals. It is important how effective the help of partners will be, first of all, the first-line center forward Evgeny Kuznetsov.
Last season, Ovechkin reduced his performance – only 24 goals in 48 matches. However, if you extrapolate to a full season (82 matches), you get 41 goals, which is definitely not a failure. For whom the last season was definitely unsuccessful, it was for Kuznetsov – only 29 points (9 + 20) in 41 matches played. In the 2017/18 championship season for Washington, Kuznetsov scored more than one point per game (83 in 79 games) and did an excellent job of putting the club’s main sniper on a shot.
Throughout the past season, and then in the offseason, rumors circulated about the upcoming exchange of the center forward. But Kuznetsov started the preseason with Washington and was in a good mood. “My goal is to smile again during matches”, – said hockey player. So if Kuznetsov regains his best shape, then it will be easier for Ovechkin to storm Gretzky’s record.
Unlike Ovechkin, Kuznetsov is unlikely to play at the Olympics. He was disqualified by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for four years in 2019 after a doping test taken at the 2019 World Championships tested positive for the presence of cocaine in the hockey player’s body. Disqualification did not apply to NHL matches. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) hopes to achieve a sentence reduction so that Kuznetsov can play at the Games, but the chances of a positive result are slim.
Will Tampa continue the championship path of Kucherov and Vasilevsky?
Tampa Bay Lightning, for which forward Nikita Kucherov, goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky and defender Mikhail Sergachev play, have won the Stanley Cup for two seasons in a row. The club regularly balances on the edge of the salary ceiling, but the management of Tampa always finds very accurate and sometimes witty solutions to the problem, like missing the last regular season by Kucherov. The hockey player’s salary of $ 9.5 million was not taken into account in the salary ceiling, and Nikita himself, having fully recovered from a hip injury, became the top scorer in the playoffs.
In the offseason, “Tampa” lost several players who did not climb the salary ceiling, but no breakdown of the championship team followed: the top 6 attacks were kept intact, all the leading defenders and the best goalkeeper of the league Vasilevsky, who received the Conn Smythe Trophy last season ( prize to the best player in the playoffs).
Yes, I had to sacrifice the third link, which played a crucial role last season. But two experienced players were acquired, who will receive only $ 1 million per season – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Corey Perry. The signing of the latter looks especially amusing. Perry played in two previous finals against Tampa with the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens, and now decided that it would be more correct to start the campaign for his second Stanley Cup with Tampa itself (his first Stanley Perry Cup received more in 2007, playing for the Anaheim Ducks).
How many games will Malkin miss due to injury?
The Pittsburgh Penguins with and without Evgeni Malkin are two different teams. The influence of the 35-year-old Russian striker on Pittsburgh’s style and, most importantly, on his efficiency is still great. The main trouble is the endless injuries of the hockey player. Malkin began his career in the NHL in 2006, and since then has played all the matches in only two regular seasons (2007/08 and 2008/09). In the last championship, Evgeny played only 33 games out of 56. Malkin will also miss the beginning of this season – the hockey player is recovering from knee surgery and will return to duty no earlier than mid-November.
For Russian fans, the most important thing is that Malkin is perfectly healthy for the Beijing Olympics. The Russian national team has a selection of top wingers and has a huge shortage of center forwards. Malkin, Kuznetsov – this is where the Russian centers from the NHL, by and large, end.
Will Panarin make the playoffs for the New York Rangers?
The metropolitan division of the NHL looks, perhaps, the strongest in terms of the composition of the participants. Washington, Carolina, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, two clubs from New York are contenders for the playoffs right now. The youthful “New Jersey” also declares its intentions to get involved in the struggle. Only the outlook for Columbus looks rather dim.
The wealthy and ambitious New York Rangers last won the Stanley Cup in 1994. The club never spared any money to buy stars. So, in the 2007/08 season, two elite center-forward at that time came to the team – Chris Drury from Buffalo and Scott Gomez from New Jersey. Management announced a campaign for a new Cup, but in the second round of the playoffs, the Rangers lost to Pittsburgh (1: 4 in the series). An attempt to make a breakthrough with the help of 2004 championship Tampa stars Brad Richards and Martin Saint-Louis led to nothing.
In recent years, the club’s strategy has changed, and the salary ceiling does not allow the former glamor. Very rational steps were taken before the new season. First, Gerard Galland was appointed head coach, who from the newcomer to the Vegas Golden Knight league immediately made a contender for the Stanley Cup.
Secondly, the team got more muscle by signing power forwards Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Reeves. True, it seems that the first one was overpaid, having put a salary of $ 3.6 million per year – is that much worth a hockey player who scored 20 (6 + 14) points last season? But both have a winning experience in the Stanley Cup. The main star of the Rangers, Artemy Panarin, said: “Now, in general, our Chekhov’s Vityaz has turned out.” The forward recalled the time when Vityaz, under the leadership of Andrei Nazarov, was the most pugnacious team in the Continental Hockey League (KHL).
Panarin himself begins the third year of his seven-year contract with a $ 11.64 million caphit (second salary in the league after Conor McDavid). The Russian is distinguished by an amazing ability to show his best hockey with any partners – in the last four seasons, Panarin is gaining more than one point per game.
In the 2019/20 season, which was not completed due to COVID-19, Artemiy approached the grandmaster’s mark of 100 points per game. In 69 matches, he scored 95 (32 + 63) points. In the Rangers, Panarin achieved excellent chemistry with the far from elite center Ryan Strohm, the third in this link is determined by Kaapo Kakko, the second number of the 2019 draft, who has not really shown himself in two seasons in the NHL. 2021 Draft star Alexi Lafreniere is also expected to take off. Two young talents are set to land in the New York team’s top 6 offense this season.
It looks like the Rangers have all the chances to count on a place in the playoffs, and Panarin will knock out a hundred points in a season.
Will Kaprizov’s performance drop after signing a new contract?
Kirill Kaprizov made a bright debut in the NHL, immediately becoming the main star of the Minnesota Wild and winning the Calder Trophy (the prize for the best rookie of the season). Whims scored 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 55 games and helped the team advance to the playoffs.
Before the start of the new season, the 24-year-old striker knocked out a new contract from the club – $ 45 over five years, setting a franchise record. “He’s an amazing player. I think it’s worth every penny, ”said general manager of the team Bill Guerin after the signing.
There is no reason to believe that one of the highest salaries in the league will turn Capricious’s head. The problem is different: the Russian does not have so many worthy partners. Last season, Minnesota’s success was largely driven by a crazy mindset, but that can hardly last long.
The Dailyfaceoff portal defines Caprice in the first link with Matts Zucarello and Euel Eriksson Eck. Kaprizov’s peer – hardworking Swede Ericsson Eck – is progressing (last season 30 (19 goals, 11 assists)), but he is definitely not a great passer. And Minnesota has virtually no other centers for Kaprizov. Of course, the club is waiting for the debut of 20-year-old Austrian Marco Rossi, selected under the ninth pick in the 2020 draft. But the question is how he adapts to the league. No matter how the Russian gets bored in the team, which right now is hardly ready for great achievements.
Which of the young Russians will be able to show themselves brightly in the new season?
As usual, there are a lot of Russian hockey players in the training camps of the NHL teams. But you need to understand that even a successful and productive game in exhibition matches does not guarantee getting into the main team. For example, Vegas Golden Knight defender Daniil Miromanov scored a double in a test match with the Los Angeles Kings and received numerous compliments (columnist Jesse Granger named hockey player “superstar”) – and was sent to the farm club.
Egor Chinakhov of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vasily Podkolzin of the Vancouver Canucks should start the season with their respective clubs. But it is important not just to get a place in the NHL club, it is important in what role the head coach sees the player. For example, Ilya Mikheev will start his third season in the league. The Toronto Maple Leafs are happy with him, but see him as a low-level player who will run and fight a lot. And thus it is difficult to “fill” good statistics. Mikheev scored 17 (7 + 10) points in 55 matches last season. These are not the indicators that can convince the coaching staff of Alexei Zhamnov to include the player in the Olympic team.
Problems similar to those of Mikheev may arise for Denis Guryanov at the Dallas Stars. It is not a fact that he will find a place in the first two triplets of the attack after Taylor Seguin and Alexander Radulov, who exactly expects to get a place in the Russian Olympic team, have healed their injuries.
Vladimir Tkachev has good chances to gain a foothold in the Los Angeles Kings. Still, he moves to the NHL at the age of 26 – the examples of Panarin and Kaprizov show that this is a good option. Tkachev scored two points in the exhibition match against Vegas (3: 1) and was named the first star of the match. Now the Kings are considering Tkachev in second place with Alex Iafallo and newcomer Phillip Dano – good starting positions.
For sure, 21-year-old Montreal Canadiens defender Alexander Romanov will get more playing time, and accordingly, his influence on the team’s game will increase. Romanov made his NHL debut last season and has received complimentary reviews overall. Leading defender of Montreal Shea Webber will miss this season, and Romanov may well take his place in the second majority brigade, which will almost automatically lead to an increase in performance.
This will be good news for the coaches of the Russian Olympic team, who do not have many great defenders at their disposal.