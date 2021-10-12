The main Russian issues in the new season of the NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins with and without Evgeni Malkin are two different teams. The influence of the 35-year-old Russian striker on Pittsburgh’s style and, most importantly, on his efficiency is still great. The main trouble is the endless injuries of the hockey player. Malkin began his career in the NHL in 2006, and since then has played all the matches in only two regular seasons (2007/08 and 2008/09). In the last championship, Evgeny played only 33 games out of 56. Malkin will also miss the beginning of this season – the hockey player is recovering from knee surgery and will return to duty no earlier than mid-November.