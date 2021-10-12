The most expensive NFL coach, John Gruden, retired due to letters 10 years ago. What’s the matter there?

Las Vegas Raiders coach John Gruden has resigned after 10-year-old letters surfaced in which he made racist, sexist and homophobic language. America is shocked. To help you understand what’s going on, here’s a short iksplainer.

What happened?

John Gruden is a fairly well-known trainer in the United States. In 2003 he won the Super Bowl with Tampa. But this victory was, as we would say, on the luggage of Alenichev. After a lot of success, several years of suffering followed, and Gruden was eventually fired. The mister took a long break (from 2009 to 2018), got a job on TV and got access to communication with almost all representatives of the NFL teams. During his time on television, Gruden wrote thousands of emails, some of which have surfaced now. It turned out that there is so much in them that it will be enough for three destroyed quarries. Therefore, Gruden did not wait for the dismissal and left himself.

But the harshest thing about this situation is that John has become a victim of circumstance. It is unlikely that anyone would have thought to extract his views to the surface, but then a third party intervened in the life line.

Why did the letters surface?

There is an NFL team in Washington, DC. Previously, it was called “Redskins”, which in English means redskins. They tried to erase this name from sports for years. Now the team is called simply “Football Team”. In short, this is a rather toxic organization that constantly pops up in some scandals.

At the moment, all of it is under investigation by the NFL – everything is how we like it: misconduct in the workplace, toxic culture within the club. In the process, Joe Gruden’s correspondence with the now former president of Washington, Bruce Allen, surfaced. At the time, Gruden worked for ESPN as an analyst.

First call

An unexpected story surfaced on Saturday (morning Moscow time). It turned out that in one of the letters, Gruden used offensive passages against the head of the players’ association (NFLPA) Demoris Smith. First, he changed the name of Demoris to Dumboriss (from the English word Dumb – dumb). Secondly, he wrote that a black man had lips the size of a Michelin car tire. You might think that this is nothing special, but for a black guy, this is a pretty serious insult. Of course, Gruden apologized.

Smith was not offended, said that he was used to such things, and went to celebrate – on that day he was re-elected head of the NFLPA for a fifth term. But it turned out that this was only the beginning. On Sunday, Las Vegas lost routinely to Chicago. And on Monday, a new portion of Gruden’s letters surfaced.

Content of letters

And then it became clear that John would not get off with a fine. Gruden reportedly named league commissioner Roger Goodell in letters ******* [геем]and also a dumb anti-football ****** [вагиной]… He also blamed the NFL boss for coercing Jeff Fischer (then the Rams’ coach) to draft queers. The latter is a nod to defensive end Michael Sam, who was picked up in the 2014 draft.

Michael Sam Photo: From Official Website

In addition, Gruden criticized Goodell for constantly updated safety rules (we are talking about protection from concussions and other health-related players). John said that Eric Reed – the player who protested during the anthem – should have been fired from the league. Gruden also insulted Goodell, some NFL franchise owners and journalists who cover the league. Plus, the letters periodically flashed photos of half-naked women, including the “Washington” cheerleaders, who were forced to pose topless during a photoset in Costa Rica.

Effects

“Washington”: for the organization, the process continues, the worst is obviously yet to come.

John Gruden: probably the end of a coach’s career. American society killed people for less. And Gruden’s letters contain a complete set of racist, homophobic, misogynistic game. The funniest thing is that John has just finished building a house near Las Vegas for $ 4.3 million. At the same time, quarterback Derek Carr was supposed to become his neighbor.

Las Vegas Raiders: the club once made Gruden the highest paid coach in the league. He was given all the conditions for the construction of the Super Bowl contenders. This season, despite not being the most confident 3-2, the Raiders finally have football to watch. After Gruden’s dismissal, Las Vegas will be looking for a new head coach for a long time. But you can forget about this and a couple of subsequent seasons. This means that players who have been in the squad for a long time can either forget about the championship ring, or go to another franchise for it. All in all, the Raiders will face a new bloody restructuring, and the fans will have seasons without trophies.

