The Norwegian legend Marit Bjorgen was found doping at the 2017 World Cup. Why wasn’t the skier punished? – 12.10.2021

A source: AFP 2021

Norwegian skiers are constantly suspected of doping violations, but they are never muddied. So it was, for example, with Teresa Johaug and Martin Sundby, when they were caught on various kinds of “ban”. Now 8-time Olympic champion Marit Bjoergen admitted to breaking the rules. She understands perfectly well that now no one will condemn her. She’s not from Russia.

Bjoergen talked about failing a drug test in her biography, A Winner’s Heart. It all happened at the 2017 World Championships in Lahti, where the Scandinavian won four races – the skiathlon, the individual 10 km classic, the marathon and the relay.

When she returned home from the competition, she received a phone call from team doctor Petter Ohlberg. He informed her that the anti-doping laboratory in Lahti had found in the sample traces of 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of nandrolone, which is an anabolic androgenic steroid.

The skier was scared. She imagined how fans and journalists would hate her, remembering what happened to Johaug. The story from 2009 also haunted, when everyone learned that Bjoergen had a therapeutic exception for the use of asthma drugs. Then it really infuriated the Polish woman Justyna Kowalczyk.

“The Norwegians talk a lot about doping in Russia. Doping is, of course, bad, and it shouldn’t be. But isn’t it better to look at yourself from the outside? The Norwegians themselves take doping, only as a medicine. The only difference is that they have certificates. Bjorgen would not have been able to achieve the results she has achieved without the drugs she was prescribed, ”Kowalczyk told Sport.pl.

Olberg was not prepared for his athlete to test positive. Later, the doctor found out that the matter was in the drug Primolut-N, which Marit took both before and during the World Cup, in order to shift the beginning of the menstrual cycle. It is in its composition that there is a substance that is excreted in the urine in the form of that very steroid. Usually the concentration is not too high, so Primolut-N is approved for use, but due to dehydration during the marathon, everything did not go according to plan.

For three days, the skier and the doctor wrote an explanatory note for the Ski Federation (FIS), and then waited two weeks for an answer. Bjoergen admitted that this time was like hell. They managed to calm down when the FIS stopped the investigation, because its arguments coincided with the conclusion of the laboratory. As a result, the doping case was not opened, and they did not tell everyone the details. Somehow it was with colleague Bjoergen Sundby. He was acquitted in 2015, having concealed the fact of using the “forbidden” from the public.

“It was devastating to be in such a situation. She tried to calm me down, saying that this could happen, but I had never heard of it before. If I had this information in advance, then, perhaps, it would be easier for me to deal with it, ”quotes Bjoergen VG.

And now who’s to say that FIS treats all national teams the same? Something tells, if something like this happened in our team, people from the federation would immediately tell all the details at an emergency press conference.