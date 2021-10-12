The performer of the hit “Valera” changed the lyrics of the song and suggested making them a chant for the Russian national team

Singer Aphrodite, famous for her hit “Valera”, reacted to the growing popularity of the song after the appointment of Valery Karpin as the head coach of the Russian national football team.

Earlier, the national team beat the Slovenian national team (2: 1) and guaranteed at least 2nd place in the group in the selection for the 2022 World Cup. After that, the song “Valera” sounded in the locker room of the national team, while Karpin sang along with the players.

Open video

– I have been receiving calls and messages this morning. Comments just blew up the internet, everyone sends this video.

I am in a pleasant shock. I am very happy for the national team, happy for Valery Karpin and, of course, happy that my song was performed for Valery Karpin.

I changed the lyrics of the song a little and I want it to become a chant for the Russian national team:

“Valera, Valera – you made the team first. Valera, Valera – our hope and faith ”.

I follow the guys, sometimes it turns out to watch the matches. I know that our team won yesterday. I am so happy. This news is at the top right now. Wherever I am noted, I leave comments. I congratulate the team, I am very glad that my song became the anthem for the Russian national team. Let’s believe in Valery Karpin, I wish the team further success! – said Aphrodite.

After eight rounds of qualification, the Russians are in first place in the group, gaining 19 points. In the next match on November 11, Valery Karpin’s team will play with Cyprus.

Open video