The players of the youth national team of Ukraine did not convert the penalty to the gate of the Faroe Islands (video)

The youth team of Ukraine beat their peers from the Faroe Islands in the qualification of the European Championship U21. The match ended with a score of 1: 0, the only goal in the 24th minute was driven by Andrias Edmundsson.

At the end of the first half, the Ukrainian team had a chance to double the score. The judge appointed a penalty, which Georgy Sudakov approached to execute. However, instead of hitting, the Shakhtar player slightly rolled the ball forward, making a pass to Donetsk teammate Artem Bondarenko. He rushed to the ball, but did not score thanks to the goalkeeper’s play at the exit.

In 2016, Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played a similar penalty, but the quality of execution was much higher than that of the Ukrainians.

After four matches, Ukraine is in second place in the group H table with nine points.

In November, the team will play against North Macedonia and Serbia.

