The premiere of George Clooney’s new film “Tender Bar” took place in London

Evgeniya VASILIEVA October 11 11:16

0

Photo: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

The premiere of the film “Tender Bar”, directed by George Clooney, took place in London. On the red carpet, along with the 60-year-old actor, his wife, 43-year-old Amal, also appeared. Writes about it Reuters.

– It was good, I don’t often appear in such films. I wanted to have something that didn’t necessarily reflect everything we went through. I wanted to have something that would remind us that we are all altogether similar to each other, – the actor shared.

All attention that evening was drawn to the wife of George Amal. For her appearance, she chose a shiny long white dress 16Arlington, embroidered with sequins, which she complemented with a fur boa and satin pumps. The look was completed with diamond jewelry and bright red lipstick.

The film “Tender Bar” is based on the novel of the same name by John Mehringer, first published in 2005. The picture tells the story of a young guy who is trying to find a replacement for his father. The tape will delight viewers with a stellar cast: Ben Affleck, Ty Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd starred in the film. The film will be released in theaters in a limited run and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in January.