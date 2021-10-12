“The price of Spartak is 300 million euros, including the stadium. There are 2-3 characters who would buy for this money, ”says Andriy Chervichenko – Football

Former owner of “Spartak” Andrey Chervichenko in an interview with Sports.ru shared his opinion about the current owner of the club Leonid Fedun.

– As far as I know, Fedun convinced himself that he is the only savior of Spartak, without him the club will disappear and collapse.

– No, this is nonsense. Adequate price of “Spartak” – no more than 300 million euros, including the stadium. I think there are people who would take the club for that kind of money and build a better situation.

– Do you disagree with those who say that nobody will ever buy Spartak?

– No one will ever buy Spartak for the money Fedun wants. For the objective and real money that this structure now costs, I think there are two or three characters.

– There is an opinion that Fedun needs Spartak only for the land in Tushino and real estate near the stadium. Is it really such a profitable project to listen to all this to yourself?

– This is a good project, the profitability of which lowers the cost of maintaining “Spartak”. How much does he need him to listen to all this? Fedun is a rich man, I think that without this project he would feel great. Everything is so fine with him that it makes no difference to him whether there is this project or not. He would have kept Spartak calmly without him, but with him it’s just a little easier and more fun, ”said Chervichenko.