The RFU reacted to the beating of fans in Slovenia

The Russian Football Union (RFU) spoke about the beating of fans after the World Cup selection match against Slovenia. The meeting took place in Maribor and ended with the victory of Valery Karpin’s team with a score of 2: 1.

According to one of the fans, after playing with their comrades, local fans attacked and beat them from behind. One of the guys reportedly suffered serious injuries. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with fractures and multiple bruises.

“The RFU is aware of the incident that happened to one of the fans after the end of the match outside the Ludski vrt stadium,” RFU communications service told Championship.com. which was provided in a timely manner in one of the local clinics.

The RFU is in contact with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Slovenia, which has already requested additional information from law enforcement agencies. According to the available data, the injured person’s injuries were mild; he did not receive any appeals to the embassy. “

Recall that thanks to this victory, the Russian national team with 19 points became the leaders of Group H, beating Croatia by two points, which lost points in a parallel game with Slovakia (2: 2).

In the next round of selection for the World Championship, Karpin’s wards will host the Cyprus team on November 11 in St. Petersburg, and three days later in Split they will play with the Croats in the final qualifying match of the planet’s championship.