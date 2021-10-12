The Russian Embassy in Slovenia responded to the attack on fans :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Russian received minor injuries and went home without contacting the embassy. Diplomats in contact with local authorities to clarify the circumstances of the incident

The Russian Embassy in Slovenia is trying to get detailed information from the local authorities about the fight between the fans after the match between the national teams of the two countries, in which the Russian was injured. This was reported to RBC Sport by the Russian diplomatic mission.

“Based on the information that appeared on social networks about the scuffle with the participation of Russian fans at the end of the football match between the national teams of Russia and Slovenia in the city of Maribor, employees of the consular department <...> contacted the city police to find out the details of the incident,” the embassy said.

The Slovenian side confirmed to the diplomats the fact of the incident, as well as the fact that the Russian received minor injuries.

“The victim received medical assistance in one of the medical institutions in the city of Maribor, after which he left for his homeland. No official appeals to the embassy from the Russian fans, including the victim, have been received, ”the embassy noted.

The diplomatic mission assured that the embassy staff continue to work with the Slovenian side to find out all the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, one of the fans said that five Russians were attacked. “There were five of us. After the game we left the stadium and walked to the hotel. We walked without the flowers of the Russian national team. In the dark on one of the streets, locals attacked us from behind: they began to knock on the ground and beat us, ”he told the RIA Novosti news agency.

The RFU said earlier that they were aware of the incident and contacted the Russian embassy in connection with it.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Slovenia ended with the victory of the Russians with a score of 2: 1. Thanks to the victory, the Russian team took first place in Group H of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. The Russian national team guaranteed itself participation in the play-offs, and also retains the chances of getting into the tournament directly.