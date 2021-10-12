The Russian national team announced an unfulfilled task after the match with Slovenia :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the team’s midfielder Daler Kuzyaev, after the victory over Slovenia, the Russian national team has no time to relax

Read us on News News

Photo: Jurij Kodrun / Getty Images



The match with Slovenia was tough, because this game was decisive for the opponents of Russia, Russian national team midfielder Daler Kuzyaev told Match TV.

“The game was tough. Because the Slovenes played at home and wanted to score three points in front of their fans. This game was defining for them, but we were ready for such an opponent. It was not easy, especially in the second half of the second half, where we stopped running out even in counterattacks. We must pay tribute to the opponent. Thank God we won and took three points, ”he said.

The head of the RFU called the question of inviting Dziuba to the national team provocative



Kuzyaev noted that the players did not feel pressure due to the fact that the national team had performed unsuccessfully in Maribor earlier.

“We are glad, of course, that we interrupted the series in Maribor. Thank you on behalf of all the fans for their support, ”added the midfielder of the Russian national team.

According to Kuzyaev, the players were delighted to see the standings. However, he added, the task has not yet been completed, and the Russian team has no time to relax. “It’s good that everything depends on us, we will win two matches – we are going to Qatar,” the midfielder summed up.

Karpin compared the feelings of victories over Slovakia and Slovenia in the selection for the World Cup



The Russian national team won the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

After 8 rounds, the Russian national team with 19 points tops the standings. In second place is the Croatian team with 17 points.

In the remaining two matches, the Russian national team will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with Croatia (November 14).