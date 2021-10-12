The Savior of Russia returned to SKA. For two years, Gusev could not become an NHL star – 10/12/2021

Nikita Gusev still returns to the KHL. For more than two years, the hero of Pyeongchang 2018 tried to play in Vegas, New Jersey, Florida and Toronto. But the attempt to gain a foothold in the NHL was not successful – Gusev signs a contract with SKA, from where he left in the spring of 2019 for North America.

As SE previously reported, after the end of the viewing contract with Toronto, Gusev began negotiations with SKA, but asked for a pause for a couple of days – the player did not lose hope of receiving a new offer in North America. After it was not followed, the striker quickly reached an agreement with the club from St. Petersburg – it was SKA that was the priority option for a player in the KHL.

This is not to say that Gusev was not trusted in North America. When Nikita signed a two-year contract with New Jersey, head coach Lindy Ruff released him in the majority and at first did not put him in reserve for mistakes. In the first season in the NHL, Gusev’s playing time was almost 15 minutes – enough to prove himself. And 44 points in 66 games is not a bad result, but that is if you do not pay attention to the terrible game without the puck. Gusev failed to fully adapt to the NHL and eradicate his shortcomings.

To consistently play in the top 6 NHL clubs, you need to regularly score points and decide at the most important moments. In this case, no one will pay attention to the jambs – there will be partners who will work in defense, and the coach will continue to trust. But if only one game out of three is ahead of you, be kind – work it out from behind. With this, as well as with getting out of the pressure, Gusev had problems in the NHL.

This was superimposed on the problems with the American visa – before the start of the training camps, Nikita could only consider offers from Canadian clubs. And there are only seven of them. It is strange that Gusev was not interested in the same Ottawa, which has not yet signed Brady Tkachak and is experiencing a shortage of creative strikers. “Toronto” Gusev was not needed from the very beginning.

For Russian fans, the return of Gusev is definitely great news. In recent years, Caprices, Tkachev, Chinakhov, Podkolzin have gone overseas. Among the legionnaires, only Shipachev, Shalunov and Kuzmenko continue to stand out with their skill in the KHL. This season we rejoice at the appearance of new stars like Tertyshny, Rashevsky and Khusnutdinov, but we admit that they are still far from Gusev’s level.

Many people wonder where SKA got money under the ceiling, but the army team initially entered the season with a margin. We published the club’s payroll at the end of August, which amounted to 847 million rubles a year. Considering the exchange of Khafizullin for Vorobyov (minus 5 million rubles), the presence of a number of players on the list of injured (in this case, the salary is not taken into account), the departure of Stremwall, about 100 million rubles remained for Gusev’s contract. A newcomer needs to pay not ten months, but only six and a half months, so the contract amount is much less than a hundred.

At the same time, the army club is waiting for another newcomer – the Canadian defender Brennan Menell, who was unable to gain a foothold in the same “Toronto”. To sign it, SKA had to look for a place under the ceiling – forward Vladislav Kamenev would go to CSKA in exchange for the rights to Valentin Zykov. Petersburgers, after the signing of Menell and Gusev, become favorites – hardly any of the competitors will be able to strengthen so much during the season.