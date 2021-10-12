The time has come: Jennifer Aniston started talking about a new relationship

Three years after breaking up with Justin Theroux, the actress announced that she was “ready to share herself with someone else.”

Actress Jennifer Aniston admitted that she is ready for a new relationship. About this star Friends told in an interview for the Bruce Bozzi podcast Lunch with Bruce…

In 2018, Aniston parted ways with actor Justin Theroux. Despite the fact that she maintained a warm relationship with her ex-husband, the divorce was not easy for her, and the actress was in no hurry to start new affairs.

Now Jennifer is sure that “the time has come.”

“I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want to do this for a long time. I really liked being an independent woman and not being part of a couple. there was something nice, “said 52-year-old Aniston.

At the same time, she stressed that she has not yet met anyone special and is not going to use dating apps.

“No Tinder or Rayas. I’m old school,” Jennifer said.

Photo: instagram.com/brucebozzi Jennifer Aniston and Bruce Bozzi

In addition, Aniston named important qualities of a future partner and pointed out the importance of the first kiss.

“This (kiss) is very important, as is the ease with which the first conversation takes place. This is a good indicator. Confidence, but not cockiness, humor, generosity, kindness to people, efficiency. And it’s not just how you look. I want to live long and not sit in a wheelchair when I am 80 years old, “said the star.

Recall that after the divorce from Teru, the actress was credited with an affair with her first husband, Brad Pitt, as well as her partner in the series. Friends David Schwimmer.

