The tragic departure of “Russian Jolie”: mystical coincidences in the death of Golubeva and her daughter – Stars

Sad news came from Vilnius – the daughter of the famous actress Ekaterina Golubeva, Inna-Maria Bartaite, died tragically. The girl was riding a bicycle when a car crashed into her at full speed, the driver of which was driving while intoxicated. The girl passed away on April 7. She was only 25 years old.

Inna-Maria was born in France in the family of the Russian actress Ekaterina Golubeva and the director of Lithuanian origin Sharunas Bartkus in 1994, but the family could not hold out for long, when the baby was five years old, the stellar parents separated.

The girl’s mother, Ekaterina Golubeva, often starred with European directors. So, the woman was the muse of director Leos Carax, later the actress became his wife. Golubeva was called “Russian Angelina Jolie” for her spectacular appearance. Ironically, Golubeva played women of difficult fate, in one of the paintings her heroine tried several times to commit suicide. Golubeva herself has repeatedly admitted that such shooting was difficult for her. In one interview, she said that the morning after a difficult scene, she could wake up with a new portion of gray hair. Unfortunately, the actress passed away in the summer of 2011 at the age of 45. Her body was found at a metro station in Paris, very close to her home. The cause of death still worries the fans of the artist, among other things, confusion arose even in the date of death – some publications wrote that death occurred on August 18, 2011, but Golubeva’s friend said that the date on the certificate was August 3. There is a version that the woman’s body was moved from another place, but there is no confirmation of this. And another version that Golubeva abused illegal substances was also denied by close friends.

The actress’s daughter died as suddenly as her star mother, but in this case the cause of death is obvious, and yet some fans see a certain mysticism in the deaths of two close women – both women died in their prime, and with a difference of exactly ten years : Ekaterina passed away in 2011, and her daughter – in 2021. Dates actually raise questions, but there is hardly a rational explanation for this game of numbers.