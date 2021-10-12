https://ria.ru/20210604/jackman-1735578257.html
The trailer for the movie “Memories” with Hugh Jackman is published
Published a trailer for the film “Memories” with Hugh Jackman – Russia news today
The trailer for the movie “Memories” with Hugh Jackman is published
The YouTube channel WBRussia posted a trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Memories” with Hugh Jackman in the title role. RIA Novosti, 04.06.2021
2021-06-04T13: 05
2021-06-04T13: 05
2021-06-04T13: 05
culture
culture News
movies and TV shows
Hugh Jackman
hbo
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/04/1735578304_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13533527fcf38f1c9936aeff3e16013d.jpg
MOSCOW, June 4 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel WBRussia posted a trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Memories” with Hugh Jackman in the title role. In the center of the plot is Nick Bannister (Jackman), who works as a private detective. Nick helps his clients find lost memories in the past. But his life changes forever when he meets the mysterious May (Rebecca Ferguson). The hero begins an affair with her, but suddenly his girlfriend disappears without a trace. The detective will have to thoroughly study his girlfriend’s past in order to fully reveal who May is, as well as decide how far he is willing to go to keep the one he loves? Director and screenwriter of the film – Lisa Joy, best known for working on the fantasy series HBO ” Westworld “and the superhero film” Silver and Black “. Together with Jackman and Ferguson, Natalie Martinez, Daniel Wu, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis and others also starred in the film. The thriller is scheduled to premiere in Russia on August 26th.
https://ria.ru/20210524/eternals-1733710189.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/04/1735578304_204-0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d50cf3e4b1fe6bea99a28cb48cd137a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and series, hugh jackman, hbo
MOSCOW, June 4 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel WBRussia posted a trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Memories” with Hugh Jackman in the title role.
In the center of the plot is Nick Bannister (Jackman), who works as a private detective. Nick helps his clients find lost memories in the past. But his life changes forever when he meets the mysterious May (Rebecca Ferguson). The hero begins an affair with her, but suddenly his girlfriend disappears without a trace.
The detective will have to thoroughly study the past of his girlfriend in order to fully reveal who May is, and also decide how far he is willing to go to keep the one he loves?
The film is directed and written by Lisa Joy, best known for her work on the HBO fantasy series Westworld and the superhero film Silver and Black.
Together with Jackman and Ferguson, they also starred in the tape: Natalie Martinez, Daniel Wu, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis and others.
The premiere of the thriller in the Russian box office is scheduled for August 26.
The trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the year “The Eternals” has been released