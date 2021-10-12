https://ria.ru/20210604/jackman-1735578257.html

The trailer for the movie “Memories” with Hugh Jackman is published

Published a trailer for the film “Memories” with Hugh Jackman – Russia news today

The trailer for the movie “Memories” with Hugh Jackman is published

The YouTube channel WBRussia posted a trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Memories” with Hugh Jackman in the title role. RIA Novosti, 04.06.2021

2021-06-04T13: 05

2021-06-04T13: 05

2021-06-04T13: 05

culture

culture News

movies and TV shows

Hugh Jackman

hbo

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/04/1735578304_0-0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13533527fcf38f1c9936aeff3e16013d.jpg

MOSCOW, June 4 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel WBRussia posted a trailer for the sci-fi thriller “Memories” with Hugh Jackman in the title role. In the center of the plot is Nick Bannister (Jackman), who works as a private detective. Nick helps his clients find lost memories in the past. But his life changes forever when he meets the mysterious May (Rebecca Ferguson). The hero begins an affair with her, but suddenly his girlfriend disappears without a trace. The detective will have to thoroughly study his girlfriend’s past in order to fully reveal who May is, as well as decide how far he is willing to go to keep the one he loves? Director and screenwriter of the film – Lisa Joy, best known for working on the fantasy series HBO ” Westworld “and the superhero film” Silver and Black “. Together with Jackman and Ferguson, Natalie Martinez, Daniel Wu, Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis and others also starred in the film. The thriller is scheduled to premiere in Russia on August 26th.

https://ria.ru/20210524/eternals-1733710189.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/04/1735578304_204-0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d50cf3e4b1fe6bea99a28cb48cd137a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

culture news, movies and series, hugh jackman, hbo