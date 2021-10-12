The whims will consolidate the success, Ovechkin goes to the record, the league is preparing for the Olympics. In the NHL, the start of the season

Pandemic hockey is coming to an end: the 2021/22 NHL season finally begins according to the classic scheme – in mid-October, and the teams are divided into the usual two conferences, Western and Eastern. Barriers to entry into Canada are gradually being removed, which means that the usual calendar is returning. But there will still be one unusual detail in it: with a 99% probability, the best players will go to the Olympics. This means that in February there will be a long pause, during which some of the hockey players will continue to plow with renewed vigor, and the rest will receive valuable rest. But two weeks in Beijing is not the only intrigue of the new championship.

Will Tampa win their third title in a row?

The Lightning successfully defended their title in 2020. Both championship seasons fell on the revised regulations: first, an emergency pause, a few months later – the playoffs in the “bubbles”, where the players slowly went crazy closer to the final. “Tampa” took advantage of the unscheduled break better than the rest: it recovered by August and neatly removed the rivals one after another in the playoffs. The lightning just lacked such pauses in previous seasons. Then – the shortened regular season, which started only in January. At this time, the club sent Nikita Kucherov to the operation and removed his contract from the salary ceiling. With the leader who returned just under the playoffs, the team won unconditionally for the second time.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning Photo: Getty Images

But more such tricks will not work. To fit into the 2021/22 caphit, Tampa parted ways with the league’s best third tier: Yanni Gourd (not shortlisted in the expansion draft), Blake Coleman and Barclay Gaudreau, and check-line leader Tyler Johnson. Compared to the previous two seasons, the roster has weakened, and during the Olympic break, the leaders will be hacked to death on the ice of Beijing instead of rest. All this slightly reduces the chances of “Lightning” for the third title in a row against the background of stronger competitors. But they do not strive for zero either: with Kucherov, Point and Vasilevsky, the “lightning” can still swing at the championship. Third in a row, which has not been achieved by anyone since the Islanders -1980-83.

Ovechkin chasing Gretzky, Howe and Jagrom

Although the Capitals are in the group of contenders for the Stanley Cup, in the media space, the main question for the team is not about the championship. Alexander Ovechkin continues to fight for the title of the best sniper in the history of the NHL. Now Ovi has 730 goals – there is no doubt that he will bypass Marcel Dionne and Brett Hull, whom he came close to. The challenge for this year is Jaromir Jagr with 766 pucks. But further it will be more difficult.

Gordie Howe’s 801 goals are a result achievable in a couple of seasons. Ovechkin has five of them under the contract. But to beat Wayne Gretzky, Alex needs 165 more goals. This is 33 pucks per year. It is possible to believe that the eight Capitals will remain at this level in the next two or three seasons, but by the age of 40 it will be much more difficult.

Alexander Ovechkin, “Washington” Photo: Getty Images

The injury in the preseason match with “Philadelphia” will also affect: Ovi injured his left knee at the time of the power hold with Travis Konecny. It is not a fact that the striker will recover by the beginning of the championship. Moreover, he will do everything to approach the Olympics in optimal shape – the only unconquered milestone for him is now an absolute priority. If he has to sacrifice regular season matches, he will donate them. Therefore, the prospects for bypassing the great Canadian are becoming more and more foggy. But Alex has to deal with Jagr – ideally, not delaying until next season.

Who will tame the “lightning”?

Even last season, Tampa was not considered the main favorite among the bookmakers. The lowest odds were given to Colorado and Vegas, which hacked to death in the second round. The Avalanche got off to a great start and then turned off – this is not the first time this has happened to them. A squad with superforwards Mikko Rantanen, Nathan McKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, as well as the world’s best defender Keil Makar, breaks the regular season, but in blow-through matches they have about the same problems as the Lightning a few years ago. Even closer to the title, Vegas is the most balanced team that is gaining muscle in cup fights before our very eyes. The final of the West between these two teams will hardly surprise anyone. But for the Stanley Cup, they need to step up a level.

Moreover, in addition to Tampa, there are plenty of people in the East who want to defeat the West in the final again. These are the traditionally powerful Boston, the Islanders, which with Barry Trotz have become full-fledged contenders, and Washington. For several years now, Carolina has been pumping, it is only necessary to resolve the goalkeeper issue after Alex Nedelkovich left for Detroit. And then there is Philadelphia, alternating good seasons with bad ones. And the last “pilots” did not succeed at all. We will delicately keep silent about “Toronto” with their cup “luck”.

Release the Kraken

Vegas Golden Knights made their debut in the 2017/18 season as an absolute outsider. The team of “inglorious bastards”, made up of not the most valuable players for their former teams, outplayed and destroyed all the predictions of both pessimists and optimists. The Knights made it to the Stanley Cup final, and their results in the following seasons showed that this is not a one-time action in the style of Florida-1996.

Therefore, the attitude towards Seattle will be much more cautious. A team assembled according to a principle similar to that of Vegas may well shoot – especially since it has grabbed several top players. Among them is the same Yanni Gurd from Tampa. There are defenders Mark Giordano and Vince Dunn, and flanks Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle are all great players who need a reboot at the new club. New in this case in every sense. The goalkeeping team is almost the strongest in the league: the mastodon Philip Grubauer and Chris Dridger, who did not get lost for the Panthers last season even against the background of Sergei Bobrovsky.

By such names, there can be no question of underestimating the “kraken” even close. The team from the continent’s rainiest city will be the main mystery of this season, but the fact that it can at least immediately get into the playoffs is clear now.

Kaprizov is in his second year, Panarin’s time to lead the Rangers forward

Predictions in the NHL are a thankless job. Not only prominent leaders and recent champions, but also a dozen other teams have good chances for the final. For example, Montreal, which knocked out Vegas in the semi-finals this summer. True, the team lost Corey Perry, who went to twice in a row, offending him in the finals, Tampa. But this does not mean that the hubs will stop at their summer success, because they have several promising players, including Russian defender Alexander Romanov.

It is interesting to see how Nashville is gradually returning to the level of 2017. Already in the spring of 2021, the team decided not to lose anymore and issued a cool ending to the regular season, but this was not enough to get through to Carolina in the first round. The Rangers have gathered promising players for several years ahead, and now it’s time for Panarin and the company to show results.

Kirill Kaprizov, “Minnesota” Photo: Getty Images

In the West, “Chicago” continues to revive: the “hawks” pushed off from the bottom of perestroika, and Patrick Kane does not mind remembering his youth and giving out a couple of cool championships, especially with Marc-Andre Fleury at the gate. Edmonton needs to do something with depth so that Connor McDavid and Leon Dreiseitl finally compete not only for individual, but also team awards. But the main contender to become a leader for once is “Minnesota”, which with gigantic difficulty signed a full-fledged contract with Kirill Kaprizov. Now the Wild are praying that their leader will not be overwhelmed by the syndrome of the second year, when a bright debutant suddenly slows down, and opponents adapt to his style of play. If the “Dollar Cyril” gets through this obstacle, the “savages” will have an excellent chance to overcome the first round of the playoffs – they have managed it only twice so far.

In general, there are fewer and fewer weak teams in the NHL – even Detroit under the leadership of Steve Yzerman is gradually getting out of the abyss. And this means that by the spring we will almost certainly once again witness some cool surprise that the strongest league on the planet has prepared.

