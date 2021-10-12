Today is Hugh Jackman’s Birthday

Hugh was born in Sydney. After school, he studied at the University of Technology in Sydney at the Faculty of Journalism, but this profession did not fascinate him. He was more interested in theater and entered the Western Australian Academy of the Performing Arts.

Hugh began his career with filming in the television series Correlli, which tells about the work of a psychologist. Then he played in the musicals “Sunset Boulevard” and “Oklahoma!”, In the movie “Erskineville Kings.”

The most famous role of Hugh Jackman

Jackman’s talent was noticed in Hollywood and was invited to play the role of Wolverine in X-Men and its sequels. This work brought him worldwide fame and millions of royalties.

In 2001, Jackman starred opposite Meg Ryan in the romantic comedy Kate and Leo, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He also appeared in the films “Password Swordfish”, “Flirt with the Beast”, “Australia”, “Van Helsing”, “Contact List”, acting as its producer.

Why did Hugh Jackman get into the Guinness Book of Records?

In 2019, Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart entered the Guinness Book of Records as the actors playing the longest superheroes – Wolverine and Professor X, respectively. They played their roles for 16 years and 228 days – starting with X-Men and ending with Logan.

Photo: thefilmstage.com