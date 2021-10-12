Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke and Donatella Versace: celebrities who went too far with plastic

Photos of Tom Cruise appeared on the network, in which his face seems to be very swollen. Twitter users suspected the actor of excessive use of Botox. However, if this is true, he is not the first celebrity to go too far in an attempt to rejuvenate.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and his son were spotted at a baseball game. The Mission Impossible star smiled, chatted with fans, posed for photographs and interacted with other viewers.

Nevertheless, the main topic of discussion was how Cruz looked at this match. Many noticed that the actor’s face was very swollen. Some did not even believe his new look and thought that it was the actor’s double.

“What the hell happened to Tom? It looks like he’s aged 20 years in two years, ”wrote one Twitter user.

What happened to Tom Cruise’s face?

This is not the first time the 59-year-old’s face has been the subject of heated debate. During the 2016 BAFTA awards, fans also noticed that Cruz’s face was swollen. Then many decided that the actor got such an appearance because of Botox. Now, as fans suggest, an antiquated situation has occurred.

Tom Cruise became the last Hollywood star to ruin her face with fillers in an attempt to look “young.”

Meg Ryan

Many stars, in pursuit of youth, turn to the services of cosmetologists, but some do not know when to stop. Their face becomes unrecognizable and their careers are destroyed. These people include the American actress Meg Ryan.

Dr. Mark Yousef of Younique Cosmetic Surgery told Hollywood Life that the actress has done too much face work in the past twenty years.

“The most obvious thing she did was some filler or grease on her cheek. When she smiles, all this filler rises up, making her eyes look smaller. And voluminous cheeks give her a masculine look, ”he said.

It is likely that the actress had rhinoplasty, as the tip of her nose now looks tighter than before. According to the doctor, she went too far with botox on her forehead and fillers on her lips.

Donatella Versace

Another striking example is Donatella Versace. Her face became unrecognizable, and the only part of it that was not touched was her nose. Everything else was redrawn by Versace.

Renowned plastic surgeon Steve Falleck told Fabiosa that she has used everything on her face: botox, fillers and lasers. It is possible that she did a facelift, eyes and eyebrows. And according to Dr. Bruce Katz, Donatella clearly overdid the botox.

“Her cheeks were enlarged, probably by a filler, and of course her lips were enlarged too, her eyelids were slightly lowered. I think she got bad botox because her eyelids look droopy. There may be too much Botox in the forehead, ”he suggested.

Dr. David Rapaport agreed with his colleagues. He said that her face has taken on a more artificial shape since 2002 and her lips appear overly puffy. If you look closely at her face, you can see a thin linear scar in front of the temple area. Most likely it was obtained as a result of a facelift.

“Somewhere between 2011-2012 she had a facelift. The hairline is raised too high, it should not end so high above the ear, ”added the doctor.

Mickey Rourke

In the 1980s, Mickey Rourke began to enjoy success as an actor. His appearance has been compared to Marlon Brando or James Dean, calling him almost androgynous. For all the harsh masculinity, there was also a soft femininity in him. He easily got the lead roles in films, and everyone believed that he would be a great success. However, in the 90s, the actor’s appearance changed, and his acting career began to decline.

Back in 2009, Rourke himself said that he had to do many operations because of his boxing activities. They pretty much patted his face, so the actor wanted to bring everything back to normal. For example, in order to restore the nose, Rourke had their ear cartilage removed, writes Nickie Swift. The actor called this procedure one of the most painful in his life.

However, his transformations did not end there. In 2019, he changed beyond recognition again, which caused speculation among his fans. Plastic surgeon Halu Elgmati suggested that Rourke’s face almost constantly looks paralyzed due to overuse of Botox. And Dr. Yun explained this transformation by the fact that the actor had a hair transplant and a facelift. Rourke himself is silent on this matter.