Tom Hanks decided to get rid of the famous mobile home: what is the price

The actor will auction it off at Bonhams in mid-August. What is in the stellar trailer and how much you can buy it – read on.

What is known about the trailer

Tom Hanks acquired the trailer for the Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella in 1993 and used it during filming until 2017. Full actor arranged it to your tastebecause I’m tired of uncomfortable mobile homes.

Inside there is everything for a comfortable and convenient stay: kitchen furniture, dining table, sofa, bed and even an electric fireplace. In addition, there is a fully equipped bathroom with shower and air conditioning.

The legendary trailer was on the set of many films / Photo bonhams

How much is a mobile home

A new owner can purchase a stellar property at a price 150 – 250 thousand dollars ($ 4.04 – $ 6.7 million) at auction Bonhams, which will take place on 13 August. He will receive not only a 33-meter trailer, but also many memorabilia. In particular, the RV features Apollo 13 crockery and a cup, autographed by Tom Hanks and his co-stars.

What Tom Hanks RV looks like / Photo Bonhams: