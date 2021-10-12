Turkish “George Clooney” held a meeting with fans

The famous Turkish actor Caner Jindoruk, who is called “Turkish George Clooney” by the media and fans, has gathered in Argentina. The information edition Aksham writes about this on Tuesday, March 16.

According to a news release, the artist met with foreign fans online and was very surprised at the level of his popularity in Argentina.

The communication took place as part of a program called ‘Corta Por Lozano’, in which the actor not only talked to the fans, but also promised them to come to Argentina as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends.

“I am pleasantly surprised that I am known and loved in Argentina, the love of my fans is very important to me, I appreciate it. I constantly receive letters from viewers with their assessments of my game and am grateful for any feedback, both good and critical, ”he said.

Recall that Janer Jindoruk is a Turkish actor who is remembered by the viewer not only for his attractive appearance, but also for his ability to transform into different characters. His versatility and inner charisma have made him one of the most successful actors in Turkish television.