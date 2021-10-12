Turkish Grand Prix: Curious statistics

Several interesting statistical selections based on the results of the Turkish Grand Prix …

Qualification

Lewis Hamilton won qualification in Turkey, but was unable to start from pole for the third time in his career after that. In Spain’12, after qualifying, the car lacked fuel and he was excluded from the protocol. In Great Britain’21 he won the qualification, but the sprint-winning Verstappen started from pole. This time, Hamilton received a ten-seat penalty for replacing the engine.

Valtteri Bottas started from pole for the second time of the season and for the 18th time in his career, equaling Kimi Raikkonen in this indicator. Valtteri is the first Mercedes to start from pole in Turkey. Previously, the team’s best result was the third place of Nico Rosberg in 2011.

Max Verstappen qualified third, but started second, starting from the first row of the starting field for the 25th time in his career. Alberto Askari, Jacqui Ickx and Ronnie Peterson have the same number of starts from the first row.

Pierre Gasly’s fourth place – fifth repeat of his best career result – and third this season.

Fernando Alonso started in the top five for the first time since Japan’14.

Sebastian Vettel in the fourth race in a row was unable to qualify for the final.

Mick Schumacher went to the second part of qualification for the second time this season, where he showed the 14th time – this is his best result of the season.

Kimi Raikkonen has been eliminated in the first part of qualification for the seventh time in the last eight Grand Prix.

Race

Having won the Turkish Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas won the first victory of the season and the tenth in his career, equal in this indicator to James Hunt, Ronnie Peterson, Jody Schecter and Gerhard Berger. The last time he won the race was over a year ago – at the Russian Grand Prix on September 27, 2020.

Max Verstappen finished second, regaining the lead in the championship – now six points more than Lewis Hamilton. This season the leader has changed for the fifth time.

The podium in Turkey – 54th in the career of Verstappen, he caught up in this indicator with Niki Lauda.

Sergio Perez climbed to the third step of the podium – this is Sergio’s third podium of the season, second in Turkey – and 13th in his career.

Charles Leclair finished fourth – it was the 60th race of his career, in which he reached the finish line – and the 50th, in which he earned points.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth after starting from 11th place.

Pierre Gasly finished 6th in his 80th Grand Prix, the 40th race in which the Frenchman scored points.

Carlos Sainz bounced back after starting from 19th place, finishing eighth – he earned points in the ninth race in a row and is now the longest hitting streak this season.

Esteban Ocon drove the distance without pit stops, finishing the race in tenth – for him this is the 70th Grand Prix finish in his career.

For the third time this year and for the 12th time in history, the race was held without retirements – all the starting riders were able to finish.