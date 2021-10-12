Tyanulin’s space goal and Kvochko’s debut. Highlights October 11: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru tells about the most interesting events of the last game day – Metallurg repeated the club record for the number of victories in a row, Artur Tyanulin threw a fantastic puck against Severstal.

Thirteen victories of Metallurg in a row

Command Ilya Vorobyov breaks the rivals in the first part of the championship: in 16 matches Metallurg has suffered only one defeat, and the last 13 meetings have not lost at all. This is a repetition of the club record in the KHL, which Magnitka set in the 2008/2009 season. That series began with a victory over CSKA (4: 3 B) on October 27 and ended with a defeat to … CSKA (2: 5) on December 12. It is curious that the defender still plays in the composition of Metallurg, who has found a record – this season Yaroslav Khabarov played one match for the team. The residents of Magnitogorsk will try to rewrite this achievement on October 14 in front of their native fans in the game against Ak Bars.

Ilya Kvochko’s first match in the KHL

17-year-old made his debut for Metallurg in the match against HC Sochi Ilya Kvochko – he was declared the 13th striker and spent a little more than a minute on the ice, playing even in the majority. At the press conference Ilya Vorobyov praised Kvochko, noting that the player received important experience.

The miracle washer of Arthur Tyanulin

The goals scored by a throw from under his feet have become a kind of trend this season – such miracles have already been done by the Spartak player Maxim Tsyplakov and Nikolay Goldobin from Metallurg. On October 11, Torpedo joined the race for the most beautiful puck of the season Arthur Tyanulin: in the match against Severstal, he ran to someone else’s goal and sent the puck into the top corner with the same spectacular throw. True, this goal did not help Torpedo win – Severstal achieved success in a series of shots (3: 2 B).

Anniversaries of Kalinin, Vishnevsky and Vladislav Ushenin

Three players at once knocked out round numbers in the column “Matches in the KHL”: the game of “Admiral” and “Tractor” became for Vladislav Ushenin 400th, and for Sergey Kalinin – 500th. Ushenin celebrated the anniversary with an assist, Kalinin together with Traktor made a comeback and won the match, losing 1: 3. Spartak defender Dmitry Vishnevsky played the 600th match in the League, but failed to win it – the red and white lost to CSKA (0: 1).