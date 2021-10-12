Ukraine – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 1: 1, review of the selection match for the 2022 World Cup, layouts in the group, October 12, 2021

Ukraine will not go to the 2022 World Cup? Our neighbors have lost the most important points in the selection

The Ukrainian team has problems. The team lost the most important points in the penultimate match of the World Cup 2022 qualification. The national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived in Lviv. And for the Ukrainians, everything went well, but did not end very well.

The Ukrainian national team started the match as required, and scored already in the 15th minute – scored Andrey Yarmolenko… The first half was for the hosts: they had more possession of the ball (61 percent of the time) and created chances. This is not to say that the Ukrainians fully dominated, but still they felt comfortable.

It was not possible to score the second goal in the second half either. Possession leveled off, the Bosnians began to beat more and achieved their goal. And they did it closer to the end, in the 77th minute – scored Anel Ahmedhojic… The Ukrainian national team had to take the initiative again, in the end there was even an attempt to push, but the guests, who were quite satisfied with a draw in such a game, sat on the defensive and held out – 1: 1.





Ukraine’s first victory in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round. Only in the sixth match!

It was extremely important for Ukraine to defeat Bosnia, since then everything would depend on it. Now our neighbors will have to hope for the desired results in other matches.

Group D has five teams, so the schedule is not easy there. At the moment, Ukraine retains the second place with 9 points in the asset and is 3 points behind the leading France. Nearby, the main competitors for the right to play in the joints are Finland (8 points) and Bosnia (7). The problem of the Ukrainians is that only they and the outsider Kazakhstan have to play in one match. The rest will play two meetings in November, and the fate of Ukraine depends on their results.

In the last match on November 16, the players Alexandra Petrakova will play again with Bosnia, but now on a visit. This will be the final meeting for both teams, but a lot will be decided a few days before. The Bosnians will take over Finland on November 13. If Bosnia wins, Ukraine will need to snatch three points in the game with it. If the Finns gain the upper hand, the neighbors will not only have to win in the last round, but also root for France, which by that time can already guarantee itself the first place and relax. The situation is dire, but what an exciting group!

Remaining matches of the Ukrainian national team:

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Ukraine (16 November)

Remaining matches of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Finland (13 November)

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Ukraine (16 November)

Remaining matches of the Finnish national team:

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Finland (13 November)

Finland – France (November 16).