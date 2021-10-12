Ukrainians and Bosnians tied in the qualifying match of the FIFA World Cup – 10/12/2021

In the Ukrainian national team, Andriy Yarmolenko scored goals (15th minute). The team of Bosnia and Herzegovina scored Anel Ahmedhodzic (77).

The Ukrainian national team has not lost in Lviv for 20 matches. For the first time, the Ukrainian team played a match in Lviv in 2001. Only two games out of 20 ended in a draw, in other matches the Ukrainian national team won.

In another match of group D, held on Tuesday, the national team of Finland beat Kazakhstan (2: 0).

The national team of Ukraine ranks second in the group, in seven matches the team scored 9 points. The first place is taken by the French with 12 points in six games. The Finns (8 points; 6 games) close the top three, followed by the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina (7; 6) and Kazakhstan (3; 7). In the next match, on November 16, the Ukrainians will play away against the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which until then on October 13 will meet at home with the Finns.