Vasilevsky became the best NHL goalkeeper according to the general managers and coaches

Andrey Vasilevsky ranked first among the goalkeepers of the National Hockey League (NHL) in a survey of general managers and head coaches of teams. The voting was conducted by the online edition of The Athletic. The list includes 32 hockey players – one from each team.
The experts put Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebike in second place, while Marc-André Fleury, a former Pittsburgh and Vegas goalkeeper who moved to Chicago in the summer, came in third. The fourth position in the poll was taken by the goalkeeper of “Montreal” Carey Price. The top five was closed by John Gibson of Anaheim.
Two more representatives of Russia got into the top ten, both of them play for New York clubs: Igor Shesterkin from Rangers is in sixth place, and Semyon Varlamov from Islanders is tenth.
Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov – 22nd. Florida player Sergei Bobrovsky, the second league goalkeeper after Price in terms of contract value ($ 10 million a year) – only in 24th place. Dallas’s Anton Khudobin finished 28th.
Last week, Andrei Vasilevsky entered the top three players of the Russian national team called up for the 2022 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Last NHL season, the 27-year-old native of Ufa won the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row with Tampa Bay. The league recognized him as the best player in the playoffs.