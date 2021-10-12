Vladimir Voronov, coach of Fedor Emelianenko, cause of death, memories

On October 23, Moscow will host the first Bellator tournament in Russian history: the famous American promotion has not yet visited our Palestinians. Naturally, for the debut in Russia, the most loud event was selected – in the main battle of the evening, the great Fedor Emelianenko… A dangerous American will face the 45-year-old veteran Timothy Johnson, who is also nine years younger than Fedor. No matter how the fight ends, there is a significant chance that it will be the last in the career of the Last Emperor.





Hardly anyone can argue with the fact that Emelianenko Sr. is one of the main fighters in the history of MMA. But who helped Fedor to become one? Of course, the first to come to mind is the famous coach Emelianenko – Vladimir Voronov… Unfortunately, on August 29, 2020, Vladimir Mikhailovich passed away, unable to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus. Now that his best student is approaching retirement from the sport, we are in a special project with Okko remember why the departure of Vladimir Voronov was such a great tragedy.

Fedor’s team, Vladimir Voronov – far right Photo: RIA Novosti

In his youth, Voronov achieved noticeable success in judo, but never reached the international level – a serious injury prevented him, which put an end to his career. Vladimir did not become discouraged and immediately switched to the coaching path, choosing to work with young people. The cramped conditions did not interfere with him – in the early years Voronov trained in cramped basements and unrepaired, cold halls. The kids flocked to the young specialist in droves: he taught not only judo, but also wrestling sambo, where he was also a great master.

Most of the students were brought to Voronov by their parents, but there were also those guys who came themselves. Such was the 10-year-old Fedor Emelianenko, who literally fell in love with training from the first day. There was nothing surprising here: the charges literally idolized Vladimir Mikhailovich, whose knowledge seemed limitless. At the same time, the coach was absolutely “their own” for the guys, demonstrating an excellent sense of humor and real sports fanaticism.





“He was always positive with his charges. He joked that his grandmother does more approaches than we do! Thanks to Voronov, I learned to fight. I can also remember that he always tried to help, because we were all new guys from other cities, and he agreed to start paying us some money, $ 100-150. He always went to meet. We took defeats very close to our hearts, and he always tried to relax us with his irony, “the famous fighter Maxim Grishin told Sport Express.

And for Emelianenko Sr., Voronov became not just a mentor, but also a real member of the family. Over the years of cooperation, they have perfectly studied each other, which led to harmony both in the hall and outside it. Vladimir Mikhailovich always defended his student and friend, but he never lowered his demands on him. After the rare defeats of the Last Emperor, the coach was very worried and tried to work on problem areas as soon as possible.

However, Emelianenko was far from the only outstanding student of Voronov. Although formally Vladimir Mikhailovich was considered a “modest” coach of a metallurgical plant for almost his entire life, his fame attracted promising athletes from all over Russia. Maxim Grishin, Mikhail Malyutin, Kirill Sidelnikov are only a part of the fighters who lost one of the main mentors in their careers in 2020. When Fedor Emelianenko founded the Fedor Team, Voronov naturally took an active part in training. Vladimir Mikhailovich also contributed to the current success of the Fedor Team.





Our hero passed away too early: 55 years is the prime for a coach. He could have done a lot more, and it’s a pity that the merciless coronavirus turned out to be stronger. Vladimir Mikhailovich was a good man and a brilliant master of his craft, his death was a blow not only for students and friends, but also for all Russian MMA. Let’s hope that after the end of his fighting career, Fedor Emelianenko will finally focus on coaching. The work of a great teacher must be continued.