What are the pictures of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, in which people see Photoshop?

A photo session with actress Megan Fox and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian in lingerie caused heated discussions on the Web, receiving not only admiring reviews, but also criticism. Attentive Internet users noticed the painstaking work of the photographer in the pictures and began to joke about the created illusion of an ideal body.

American actress Megan Fox and fashion model Kourtney Kardashian starred in a promotional campaign for the Skims lingerie brand, businesswoman Kim Kardashian. In the pictures, the girls posed in black and white sets, fed each other cherries, hugged, and in some frames were even captured topless. The photo session of the two stars went viral on the web and seemed to people very sexy.

Journalists have long begun to notice the joint exits of Megan and Courtney. Apparently, the bright brunettes began to communicate because of the friendship of their boyfriends – famous musicians Coulson Baker (MGK) and Travis Barker. The singer even got a pair tattoo with his rocker buddy in honor of the new album Born With Horns. Earlier, Medialeaks told how, for the sake of a video for a track from a new disc, MGK made an unusual make-up, surprising fans with a shaved head.

Pictures of the actress and star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” received many rave reviews from netizens. In the comments under the post on Kim’s Instagram, which scored 7.6 million likes, subscribers write compliments, almost deifying the figures of the star duo.

However, more keen-eyed Internet users noted that they had conjured over the images in Photoshop. For example, some commentators have discovered a strange arrangement of the elastic of the panties on Courtney’s thigh.

What I love the most is that the Kardashians are popular for their amazing photoshop.

Another girl pointed out the same inconsistency.

As for me, this is a Photoshop error.

Another user saw how the gap between the legs of the Kardashians was unsuccessfully edited.

And I was hooked on the photoshop of Courtney’s hips in the second photo.

The distance between the thighs of Courtney haunted many commentators.

Lol, Kourtney Kardashian, and Megan Fox all look great, absolutely no hate for them, but whoever did the photoshop on the gap between Kourtney’s thighs in this photo should be fired.

And it seemed to someone that the photoshoppers had covered Megan’s navel too much.

Seriously, look at Megan’s navel, they smoothed it too much.

Despite some criticism and jokes on the Internet about photoshop, Internet users themselves do not offend the participants of the advertising campaign. Many fans and journalists believe that the collaboration of famous brunettes is a successful marketing ploy by Kim Kardashian.

