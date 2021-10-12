What to expect from Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman and John Travolta’s daughter

Review of curious projects.

Hugh Grant will continue to play villains. The actor signed up to participate in a so far unnamed project based on the game “Dungeons and Dragons”. Together with him, Sofia Lillis, the star of the It dilogy, joined the adventure film.

As a result, the band already boasts an impressive line-up: earlier the line-up included Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justin Smith and Rege-Jean Page, who became famous for his role in the Bridgertons. Dungeons & Dragons will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly. The date of the premiere has not yet been announced.

Daughter John Travolta and Kelly Preston Ella Blue will star in the teen movie Get Lost. The project will be the directorial debut for actress Daniela Amavia. The film promises to be a modern reimagining of “Alice in Wonderland”, where fairy-tale creatures will be replaced by people.

Ella Travolta will play Alicia, who embarks on an insane journey across Europe to get to Budapest, as this is what her dying mother asked her to do. Along the way, the heroine will meet several eccentric characters, and also face amazing discoveries.

Nicole Kidman will star in the series again: the actress has signed up to participate in a female anthology for Apple TV +. Liz Flahive and Karlie Mensch are responsible for the creation of the show “Roar”. The project will also star Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver and Alison Brie. Roar, based on the book of short stories by Irish woman Cecilia Ahern, has been in development since 2018. The creators plan to release one season of the show, consisting of eight half-hour episodes.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will work with Ridley Scott again. The actress recently finished filming the director’s historical epic “The Last Duel”, after which the impressed director offered her the role of Napoleon’s wife in his new film “Traveling Bag”. Insiders report that negotiations are still at an early stage, but Ridley Scott’s credibility could play a decisive role in helping Jodie Comer land the role.

The screen emperor for the picture has already been found: he will be played by Joaquin Phoenix. The date of filming has not yet been announced, since the director plans to first shoot a crime thriller about the murder of the head of the Gucci fashion house with Lady Gaga in the title role.

Source: deadline.com