“When fans go overboard, it’s not a good story. Don’t the Russian players have a desire? “

Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Alexei Sutormin spoke about the negative attitude of the public towards the players.

– Can we consider that Russian football is at the bottom?

– I will not say that he is at the bottom. It seems to me that there is too much negativity around our football: we need to look at many things from a positive point of view. In this case, it will be easier in life, and in everything else.

Yes, now the result is unsatisfactory, but I hope it will be better. We do our best for this. We will try to correct the situation: there are all the prerequisites for this.

– Russian clubs from year to year fail in European competitions, the national team has failed at Euro. What to do?

– If it doesn’t work, then we need to work even harder. I can judge by myself: my career shows that there can be a lot of things, but the only way is to work: the more, the better. All together.

– How to deal with a hate from the fans?

– I repeat, you have to be more loyal. If we take the same Euro, all the guys tried: nobody can be blamed. Of course, it may not work, but when there is no desire, that’s another story. Don’t Russian footballers have a desire?

When fans make complaints on a case, this is one situation, and when they start to go too far, it’s not a good story.

We all need to be one. This is the only way to achieve a common victory, – said Sutormin.