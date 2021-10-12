“Why are athletes in the State Duma? And then, so that those who really understand this should deal with the issues of physical culture and sports, ”reports Anton Shipulin – Biathlon

Biathlon World Champion Anton Shipulin spoke about his future activities as a member of the State Duma.

“I am starting work in the State Duma of the VIII convocation. There are 5 years of intense, interesting, responsible and important work ahead.

In this convocation, I have a new position – I was appointed deputy chairman of the committee for physical culture and sports. This is the field of activity where I am, as they say, like a fish in water.

And, perhaps, this appointment is the answer to the endless questions “Why are athletes in the State Duma?” And then, so that those who really understand this, to whom this topic is close, interesting and understandable, are engaged in the issues of physical education and sports.

Thank you very much to colleagues from the United Russia party and faction for their trust – I will give my best, I will try not to let you down!

PS Until the end of October I will work in Moscow, I will lay out the work schedule in the district later. So see you, friends! ” – wrote Shipulin.

