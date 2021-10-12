Will Smith talks about his polygamous marriage and harem dreams with Halle Berry

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been married for 23 years and have never hidden that they are living in an open marriage.

53-year-old actor Will Smith, star of the films “Independence Day” and “Men in Black” gave a candid interview and spoke about his open marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, writes GQ.

Rumors that 50-year-old Jada and Will have had an open polygamous marriage for a long time. Moreover, last year the actress admitted that she had a relationship with 29-year-old musician August Alsina, a friend of their son Jaden.

Will finally decided to reveal all the secrets of his marriage.

Photo: GQ

Will Smith in a photo shoot for GQ [+–] Photo: GQ

“Jada never believed in traditional marriage. Jada has family members who had unconventional relationships. So she didn’t grow up the same way I grew up. There has been a lot of discussion about what relationship excellence is. What is the ideal way to interact in And for most of our relationship, we chose monogamy, but we didn’t think of it as the only ideal relationship, “said Will.



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith [+–] Photo: Instagram willsmith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith [+–] Photo: Instagram willsmith

“We gave each other trust and freedom with the belief that everyone should find their own path. And I do not suggest anyone to follow the same path. But the freedom that we gave each other, and unconditional support for me is the highest definition of love. “, – summed up the actor.

He himself said that he went to a sex life coach and told her about the list of women he would like to see in his “harem”, and which he made at the beginning of his career. It included, among others, Halle Berry and Misty Copeland. But talking to the coach, Will realized that this was a bad idea. Even though he still thinks Holly is a very attractive woman.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are raising two common children, 23-year-old Jaden and 20-year-old Willow, and give them complete freedom of action. Sexually as well. Will adhered to the same position in the upbringing of his eldest son, 28-year-old Trey from his first wife Shiri Zampino.



Will Smith with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith [+–] Photo: Instagram willsmith

Will Smith with children [+–] Photo: Instagram willsmith

So, when Willow admitted that she is polyamorous, that is, she can have love relationships with several people at once, it did not surprise anyone.

Rumors have repeatedly appeared in the press that Jada and Will are on the verge of divorce, and Will confirms this. But they found the strength to solve their problems and stay together.

“Marriage is not a prison, it is the most difficult, exhausting and painful work in the world. But we are not the kind of people who succumb to difficulties,” – said Smith.