Will Smith talks about polygamous relationships and shares his dream of a harem

Hollywood actor 53 years old Will Smith starred in spectacular images. The movie star not only took part in a photo shoot for the first time in a long time, but also gave a candid interview.

Smith shares details of polygamous marriage with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple have been together for 23 years. Last year, a woman admitted that she had an affair with a musician and a friend of her son. Jaden 29 years old August Alsina… In an interview with GQ, the actor said that Jada never believed in traditional marriage.

“Jada has family members who have had unconventional relationships. So she grew up in a completely different way. There was a lot of discussion about what a perfect relationship is. What is the ideal way to interact in marriage? And for most of our relationships, we chose monogamy. But we didn’t think of it as the only ideal relationship, ”said Smith.

The actor assures that thanks to an open marriage, the couple trusts each other more.

Photo: Renelle Medrano for GQ

“We gave each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everyone should find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. And I am not suggesting anyone to go our way. But the freedom that we gave each other, and unconditional support for me is the highest definition of love, “he said.

The man added that he realized during classes with a sex coach that he would like to have a harem. In Smith’s fantasies, it would have included various women, including an actress Halle Berry and ballerina Misty Copeland…

“I don’t know where I saw this when I was a teenager, but the idea of ​​traveling with 20 women I loved and cared about seemed great to me. horrible. ”It cleared my mind, making it clear that it’s okay to be who I am. It’s okay to think Holly is beautiful. Being married and I think she’s beautiful doesn’t make me a bad person. upbringing even my thoughts were sins. It was a really long process that made me realize that thoughts are not a sin, “he said.

Smith and his wife are raising two children: 23-year-old Jaden and 20-year-old Willow… The actor also has an eldest son, 28 years old. Trey from the first marriage.