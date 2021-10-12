Will Smith will reveal the secrets of the planet in a new project

Will Smith. Still from video: National Geographic / YouTube

The first trailer for the documentary series “Welcome to Earth” has appeared online. The show was hosted by the famous American actor Will Smith.

According to Collider, the Men in Black star has taken part in a new National Geographic project. A total of six episodes were filmed.

The host of the show embarked on an unforgettable journey to explore the planet’s greatest wonders and uncover its secrets.

The video shows Will Smith hanging on cables, trying to climb a mountain, standing near the mouth of a volcano, sinking to the bottom of the ocean, going through the desert and much more.

Next to him was a team of real professionals: marine biologist Diva Amon, polar expedition participant Duane Fields, engineer Albert Lin, photographer Christina Mittermeier and climber Eric Weichenmeier.

Among the producers of the series are director Darren Aronofsky, known for his films “Black Swan”, “Requiem for a Dream”, etc.

The project will be released on the Disney + platform in December 2021.

“This December, National Geographic will take viewers on an unforgettable and visually stunning journey as Will Smith embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to explore the Earth’s greatest wonders and uncover its most mysterious secrets.” – the message says.



