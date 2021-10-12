https://rsport.ria.ru/20211012/yagudin-1754123590.html

“Empty place!” Yagudin said that Valieva’s world records are not needed by anyone

Yagudin: Valieva's world records are of no use to anyone. This is an empty space!





MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. 2002 Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin criticized the role of world records in figure skating. Last week, Russian Kamila set two world achievements at a tournament in Finland. The athlete scored historical marks in the free program and in total. Also, the Olympic champion described the performance of Russian singles in Finland with the word “normal”.

