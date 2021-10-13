23-year-old athlete Zakharov died after hitting a truck in Khabarovsk

The death of 23-year-old Ruslan Zakharov, who celebrated his birthday the day before his death, was reported on the evening of October 10 by the press service of the Russian Skating Union.

Later it became known that the tragedy had occurred in Khabarovsk, this information was confirmed to TASS by the executive director of the organization, Varvara Barysheva. For what reason Zakharov was in this city, the Skating Union has no information. Judging by the entries on Zakharov’s social networks, he came to his native Khabarovsk on vacation.

It also soon became clear under what circumstances the athlete passed away. The emergency services told the agency that Zakharov became a participant in a traffic accident in the early morning of October 10. At about 6.10 am local time, he ran in the same direction along the carriageway. At that moment, a Toyota Dyna truck ran over Zakharov.

Subsequently, Zakharov was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, but it was not possible to save him. The man died in intensive care without regaining consciousness.

A source of RIA Novosti in law enforcement agencies confirmed this information. It was possible to establish that the 26-year-old driver who knocked Zakharov down was sober, but he did not have a category C license, that is, he could not drive a medium-duty van. Now the investigation is investigating why Zakharov ended up on the roadway and whether he was sober. In relation to the driver, the issue of initiating a criminal case under Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules that resulted in the death of a person”).

Khabarovsk portal DVKHAB emphasizes that there is a sidewalk along the road where Zakharov was hit, but the pedestrian, for unknown reasons, moved along the side of the road. At this time, unfavorable weather conditions were also noted – it was pouring rain. Immediately at the time of the collision, the driver urgently braked and tried to turn the car to the side, but touched Zakharov with a rear-view mirror, as a result of which he fell under the wheels. The man behind the wheel claims that the pedestrian’s behavior was inadequate, since he not only moved in the wrong place, but also had his back to the cars heading in parallel movement. Now the examination must establish whether the driver was able to avoid a collision.

In the same time “KP” – Khabarovsk “ I managed to learn from the speed skating coach of the Children’s Sports School “Maximum” Evgeny Pankratov that on the day of his death Zakharov appeared so early on the street, because he went out for a run and wanted to do exercises.

Not much is known about Zakharov’s sports career. According to Pankratov, he initially played hockey, but soon turned his attention to speed skating. After studying at the Olympic Reserve School in Khabarovsk and showing certain results, together with his father Zakharov moved to St. Petersburg, where he began to study with the coach Sergei Liteikin. The young man became a multiple winner of national championships and won the Junior World Cup, and also participated in the World Championship and other international competitions.

“!” Executive Director of the Russian Skating Union Barysheva explained that the last time Zakharov was involved in the national team in 2018 and took part in the world championship among juniors. They suggested that this was probably the last international competition of the athlete. After the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Zakharov moved to the regional level due to injury, which is why he also did not participate in the All-Russian competitions for a long time.

“Unfortunately, we have lost contact with him,” she said.

At the moment, the Russian Skating Union announced fundraising, which will be donated to help Zakharov’s parents. The organization promises to provide support to the family of the deceased.