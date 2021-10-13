A pulled out tooth and life in the basement: what stars go for roles – Stars

In order to think, look and act like an on-screen character, actors often put themselves under extreme conditions. WMJ.ru remembered the craziest stories of preparation for filming.

Margot Robbie

The role of the scandalous figure skater Tony Harding demanded from the actress not only moral, but also physical fitness. The main challenge for Margot, of course, was figure skating. In preparation for the role of Robbie, she earned a hernia of the cervical spine, but she brilliantly performed the main role in the 2017 film Tonya Against All, receiving an Oscar nomination.

Robert Pattison

In the crime drama Good Time in 2017, the actor reincarnated as the unemployed Connie Nikas, who decides to rob a bank to save his disabled brother. To get used to the role, Pattinson lived for about two months in the basement. All this time he did not open the curtains, did not change the bedding, and slept in his clothes.

Shia LaBeouf

During the filming of the film “Fury”, which takes us back to the end of the Second World War, the actor made serious efforts to get used to the role. To create a believable image, he stopped washing, pulled out a tooth and cut his face. However, this was not enough for LaBeouf. The actor said that during the filming he taught himself to “see death”, watching how horses are slaughtered, and also decided to convert to Christianity, because his hero was very religious.

Meryl Streep

The role of the actress in Sophie’s Choice became an example of a reference work on an artistic image. Meryl, who played a young Polish girl, decided to learn the language in order to achieve the desired accent. Studying Polish helped Meryl to become even more imbued with her character. Later, Streep also mastered German, playing it with a Polish accent.