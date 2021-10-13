Albania 0-1 Poland, scandal with fans in the selection match of the 2022 World Cup, video, October 12, 2021

Albania and scandals. It seems that in the football world, the first word is almost always in conjunction with the second. And now another incident. In the 8th round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Polish national team came to visit the Albanians. It is unlikely that many began to watch this match for football reasons, but in the end it attracted attention in a different way.

The Albanian fans were energized and took action even before the starting whistle. During the anthem of Poland, they whistled loudly, but this was not enough for them.

The Poles, despite the status of favorites, were able to open an account only in the 77th minute. And so it began. Polish footballers ran to celebrate, but chose the wrong place – right next to the podium of active Albanian fans. Angry fans started throwing glasses, bottles and other small debris at the players. At football matches, this happens periodically, but in this case the scale was striking. The picture gave the impression that about every second person on the podium threw himself at the Poles.

It was impossible to ignore this behavior of the fans. Main judge Clement Turpin stopped the game, and the players of both teams went to the locker rooms. The fans began to chant offensive chants about Poland, and the announcer warned them that if they continued to throw garbage after the match resumed, then no one would finish the game. Obviously, in this case, Albania would have received a technical defeat.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video in Twitter account “Match TV”.

After a pause that lasted more than 15 minutes, the match was resumed. The Polish national team brought the matter to victory – 1: 0. Now football will finally fade into the background, and the proceedings will begin. Probably UEFA will punish the Albanians. And, given the scale of what happened, the case may not be limited to a fine.





Scandal in Paris. Albanians turned on someone else’s anthem – the match was almost disrupted

The behavior of the Albanian fans is also surprising in that their national team is still struggling to reach the 2022 World Cup. Due to the defeat (thanks in large part to the fans), the team missed Poland to the second place, which will allow them to play in the play-offs. Now the Albanians need to fight at a party with England and hope for a misfire of the Poles in the home meeting with Hungary. After all, with Andorra, neither one nor the other should have problems.