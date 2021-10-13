https://ria.ru/20210527/aleksievich-1734495609.html

Aleksievich discussed with Jolie the situation in Belarus

Aleksievich discussed with Jolie the situation in Belarus – RIA Novosti, 05/27/2021

Aleksievich discussed with Jolie the situation in Belarus

Svetlana Aleksievich, Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, discussed with an American actress

protests in Belarus

in the world

Lithuania

UN

Belarus

angelina jolie (voight)

kgb of Belarus

svetlana alexievich

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149698/54/1496985481_0:204:2718:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_ef63a3c369a17f3943bb7be28f4131c3.jpg

MINSK, May 27 – RIA Novosti. Svetlana Aleksievich, Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, discussed with American actress, UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie the situation in Belarus, in particular, support for those convicted of protests in the republic. “Svetlana Aleksievich and Angelina Jolie discussed the situation in Belarus at meeting … The conversation lasted about two hours, “the opposition Belarusian Foundation for Cultural Solidarity reports on its Telegram channel. Aleksiyevich and Jolie discussed the stories of prisoners whom Belarusian human rights defenders recognize as political, and how to support them. The actress also said that she was impressed by Aleksievich’s book. war is not a woman’s face “, which I recently read, the message says. opposition protest actions. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, an attempted terrorist attack. (CC) on the transit of power in the republic. The opposition demands the appointment of new elections in the country, insists on negotiations with the current authorities. To date, all seven members of the CC Presidium have been arrested or are abroad, including Aleksievich. Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania.

Lithuania

Belarus

2021

news

ru-RU

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149698/54/1496985481_69 0:2650:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_74fd0cef29b962f9e04eb7d0247b8649.jpg

worldwide, Lithuania, United Nations, Belarus, Angelina Jolie (Voight), KGB of Belarus, Svetlana Aleksievich, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya